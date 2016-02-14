This is pretty interesting, Google is now offering YouTube publishers a video player with AdSense embedded. I could really use something like this if they provide the ability select which videos will play.

You heard it hear first, get ready for a hole new slew of spam – MFYA ! (MFYA= Made for YouTube AdSense)

Interesting the RRW mentioned this was coming just last month.

More on the new YouTube/AdSense:

http://mashable.com/2007/09/28/youtube-adsense/

http://googlesystem.blogspot.com/2007/09/youtube-video-units.html

http://www.teknobites.com/2007/09/29/make-money-online-with-youtube-video-units/