This is pretty interesting, Google is now offering YouTube publishers a video player with AdSense embedded. I could really use something like this if they provide the ability select which videos will play.
You heard it hear first, get ready for a hole new slew of spam – MFYA ! (MFYA= Made for YouTube AdSense)
Interesting the RRW mentioned this was coming just last month.
More on the new YouTube/AdSense:
http://mashable.com/2007/09/28/youtube-adsense/
http://googlesystem.blogspot.com/2007/09/youtube-video-units.html
http://www.teknobites.com/2007/09/29/make-money-online-with-youtube-video-units/
Well, I can’t see that stuff converting very well for advertisers. People who are watching videos on YouTube are generally looking to be entertained, and when you’re browsing for free entertainment you’re not typically in buy-mode.
I suppose Google’s gotta try everything it has the technology to do though.