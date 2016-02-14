Unless you were hiding behind a rock for the last 2 days, I am sure by now you would have heard about Google’s own smartphone called Nexus One.

Nexus One, which was long rumored and anticipated, was finally announced by Google the other day in a detailed blog post. What’s interesting is that they started off by announcing a Web store for buying and purchasing Android based devices, and as Ars Technica notes, that was a huge announcement too.

The phone is manufactured by HTC and based on Andriod 2.1. It has already got some rave reviews and many consider it a serious threat to iPhone. Om Malik from Gigaom has called it the best Android Phone yet.

Take a look at the technical specifications of the phone :-

Here are some cool features of Nexus one :-

Effective voice based keyboard that could eliminate the need to type while texting

Excellent integration of Google Apps like Gmail and Google Voice

5 mega-pixel camera with flash, color effects and other features

Command the phone with your voice

Live wallpapers and a 3D photo gallery

Easy navigation and Wi-Fi connectivity

Take the 3D tour of Nexus One and check out their Youtube Channel to watch some cool videos about the different functionalities of the phone.

The unlocked device comes at a cost of $529. Check out the pricing details.

So what are your thoughts on this new entrant in the smartphone space ? Will you buy it ? Let us know in comments.