It looks like Google has started a new Content Central Blog and updated their Submit Your Content page today in order to help you better understand what you can do with you content on Google.

From the page:

As you have put more of your organization’s information online, we’ve introduced more services for organizing and distributing that information. We’ve heard from a number of you that it’s not always clear how to help us find your content â€“ or obvious how users discover your content at Google. Submit Your Content, and this blog, aim to change that.

The Submit Your Content page has been there for years, but looks much more detailed and useful now. The blog itself is a smart step in the right direction, subscribe if you or your clients create or supply content to Google.