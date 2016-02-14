Want Less Clutter and More Scrolling? Check Out Google Image Search
Do you hate clutter? Does pagination bother you? If you’ve answered yes to one or both of those questions, you will likely love the new interface …
Do you hate clutter? Does pagination bother you? If you’ve answered yes to one or both of those questions, you will likely love the new interface …
You love Google Image Search? It’s hard not to do so. Google Image Search has revolutionized the way we search for images. The very easy way …
Google Image Labeler is a nice feature of Google’s Image Search which helps you to label different images and hence help Google to improve its image …
Back in April 2005, we gave a tip on how to look up files normally downloaded through p2p. Using long commands, Google allows users to find …
Let’s take a little break from talking about the different wonderful Web apps that Google has made to make our lives easier. Google’s core business is …
When blogging, it’s usually a good idea to include images in your posts. Not only is it attractive to readers, it is also useful, especially when …
I’ve always thought that Google, the company whose corporate motto is “do no evil” has the power to know anything about anyone, especially if that person …
Here’s a Google feature bloggers will love: Image search. We don’t think Image Search is as popular a feature as its bigger brother, the Google Web …
Porn, porn everywhere. I know that excites a lot of people, but it doesn’t excite us parents when search engines make it so easy to find. …
XTRA Google is a nice web page that you can use instead of the usual Google homepage that makes it easier to begin many types of …
New Zealand digital designer Grant Robinson has created two incredibly fun applications that utilize Google Images. One is an addicting game called Guess-the-Google and …
One of the changes to the site you’ll notice is that there is now a Voyeur heaven link on the new horizontal menu up in the …
We’ve all got a little voyeurism in us. I’m going to show you how to create search queries that will list the contents of unprotected directories …