Just a week or so ago you would have to know the address for a business to find it on Google Maps. There is a little development that make getting to your destination just a little faster, and easier using Google Mobile Maps while on the go.

Google Mobile Maps & Business Search

Google Maps was already integrated with Google 411. When saying “map it” in Google 411, you receive a map and directions to the locations you are looking for on your phone. Recently, I blogged about 411 being offered in Canada as well. What we could already do in Google 411, ask for a business by name only, is now also possible with Google Mobile Maps.

For example, in the old version of Google Mobile Maps, entering a business name like “Starbucks”, or “Walmart”, would look for an address with these words in it. Changes are, you wouldn’t be getting any closer to your caffeine fix or discount shopping giant without knowing an exact address.

Maps Gets Smarter

Now, that has all changed. Typing in “Starbucks” on your phone will give you accurate directions to your nearest location. Google Maps recognizes that you are looking for a business called “Starbucks”, and not a street with that word in it. Maps will find the closest location to you, without having to enter where you are. GPS will figure that out for you, and help you run your errands a whole lot faster.

Mobile Maps was already outfitted with Street View recently, in combination with this new feature there is really no way you can get lost.

The Really Good News

You can start using this new feature immediately, without any additional downloads. The change was made on the Google servers, so if you run google Maps on a BlackBerry, Nokia, the iPhone, or the G1, you don’t need to do anything. If you don’t have Google Maps on your phone yet, you can download it at google.com/gmm.

Do you use Mobile Maps? Or, if you have a BlackBerry, do you prefer using the Maps function built into the phone?