I’m usually hopping from one computer to another, no that is not to torture myself… that’s just the way my week is. If you would add those PCs that I visit thru an on-line access shop in a mall, I could say that I use about 4-6 different computers (and laptops) a week. I think you know what tool makes me conveniently do this routine, I wouldn’t have survived if Google Bookmarks didn’t help me throughout.

What is Google Bookmarks?





Google Bookmarks is an online service that lets you save your favorite sites and attach labels and annotations. Unlike the bookmark feature from your browser, bookmarks are stored securely online, so they are accessible even if you’re using other computers.

If you haven’t used Google Bookmarks yet… let me show you how easy it is to use this great tool!

(Make sure you have a Google Account. If you don’t have one, still, go thru step 1 BUT select “create an account” first)

Step 1. Go to http://www.google.com/bookmarks/ and login. If you have installed the Google Toolbar, you can press the “Bookmarks” button and choose to login.

Step 2. At the lower left portion of the page, click “Add Bookmark”

Step 3. Add the URL you want to bookmark and its associated details as shown below

Step 4. Now you can view your first bookmark, check it out below!